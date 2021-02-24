2 children shot in drive-by on E 68th Street in Shreveport

More than a dozen police units responded to the scene on E 68th Street

Two juveniles were shot on E 68th Street near Thornhill Avenue in Shreveport on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Source: KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen | February 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 3:43 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A double shooting has been reported on E 68th Street in Shreveport.

It happened around 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The fire department now has three units, down from a half dozen initially, responding to a medical emergency on E 68th between Line and Thornhill avenues.

Fourteen police units also responded to the scene.

Police officials say two children were shot, a 15-year-old and a 5 or 6-year-old. The teen was shot in the leg, while the younger child was shot in the arm. Both appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a silver truck they believe was involved in the shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300.

Those with info can also contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling 318-673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene will be update this account as more information becomes available.

