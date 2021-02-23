SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 22, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 22, 2021.
Victor Paul Assunto Jr., 42, Sulphur: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Catherine Coleen Williams, 45, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Kenneth Earl Jones Jr., 33, Bastrop: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; owner must have registration.
Kevin Ray Poullard, 31, Lake Charles: Probation detainer (2 charges).
Shane Rolland Reeves, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Robin Crystal Parker, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse (2 charges); parole violation.
Fidel Valdez, 24, Jasper, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; aggravated flight from an officer.
Alexis Monique Guidroz, 36, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution; probation violation.
Cynthia Rochelle Griffin, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Jarandall Davon Provost, 26, New Iberia: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; instate detainer.
David Joel Doyle, 36, Starks: Contempt of court.
Kinshasa Romas Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI.
Michael Lewis Richard, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms.
Trent Aaron Core, 37, Hackberry: Contempt of court.
Jason Lamar Cedars, 42, Iowa: Instate detainer.
Nia Nikoe Auguste, 26, Lafayette: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nicasio Gonzales-Martinez, 31, Jena: Federal detainer.
Justin Allen Grimes, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; must have vehicle liability documents; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Destin Alexander Reed, 26, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Lucio Hernadez-Rodriguez, 28, Iowa: Federal detainer.
Janaisha Roshanda Lanae Malveaux, 18, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; failure to stop or yield; reckless operation.
Kenneth Roy Simon, 54, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Johannah Heye, 22, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
