SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 22, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 22, 2021
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | February 23, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 7:42 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 22, 2021.

Victor Paul Assunto Jr., 42, Sulphur: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Catherine Coleen Williams, 45, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Kenneth Earl Jones Jr., 33, Bastrop: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; owner must have registration.

Kevin Ray Poullard, 31, Lake Charles: Probation detainer (2 charges).

Shane Rolland Reeves, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Robin Crystal Parker, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse (2 charges); parole violation.

Fidel Valdez, 24, Jasper, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; aggravated flight from an officer.

Alexis Monique Guidroz, 36, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution; probation violation.

Cynthia Rochelle Griffin, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Jarandall Davon Provost, 26, New Iberia: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; instate detainer.

David Joel Doyle, 36, Starks: Contempt of court.

Kinshasa Romas Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI.

Michael Lewis Richard, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule V drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms.

Trent Aaron Core, 37, Hackberry: Contempt of court.

Jason Lamar Cedars, 42, Iowa: Instate detainer.

Nia Nikoe Auguste, 26, Lafayette: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Nicasio Gonzales-Martinez, 31, Jena: Federal detainer.

Justin Allen Grimes, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; must have vehicle liability documents; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Destin Alexander Reed, 26, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Lucio Hernadez-Rodriguez, 28, Iowa: Federal detainer.

Janaisha Roshanda Lanae Malveaux, 18, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; failure to stop or yield; reckless operation.

Kenneth Roy Simon, 54, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Johannah Heye, 22, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.