Reed’s Metals working nonstop to help rebuild Southwest Louisiana

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) -A local business is going all out to help Southwest Louisiana recover from the hurricanes and February’s winter freeze. The employees at reed’s metals have been working nonstop since Laura hit almost six months ago.
Reed’s Metals has seven locations, including one in Sulphur, manufacturing custom made metals for projects like roofs, storage facilities, and fences. After high volumes of weather related home destruction, their work has been in high demand for months.
“The service that we offer is one of the most important things that people needed after the hurricanes, so we did work 24/7 to get this place back together,” said Bernie Reed, the president of Reed’s Metals.
Reed said he is proud of the work his employees have done the last few months. Even though their Sulphur facility sustained damage in Laura, they were back up and running just 72 hours after the storm.
“We just had a big outreach from the local community that just came in and donated time just helping us get back up and going.”
Reed said that about 90 percent of the homes in the area have had some damage from the hurricanes.
“There’s a lot of roof damage and we realize we play a really big role in trying to help these folks get their house button back up.”
He said in realizing the need of the community, they added a night shift and a sixth day to their work week. Even with the extra time, they’ve still been busy rolling out metal nonstop, “typically, under normal circumstances, we are only open 5 days, but right now, we’re open 6 days a week trying to just do all we can do.”
The company manufactures custom roofs and metals on site, so they have been able to donate resources directly to the community. They gave someone a free roof through their annual “covering the community event” as well as donated a fence to a local high school baseball field.
