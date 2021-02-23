McNeese releases football gameday guidelines for fans

LAKE CHARLES – The 19th-ranked McNeese Cowboys will open up its home schedule and Southland Conference season on Saturday at noon against Incarnate Word in Cowboy Stadium.
Below is a list of important items and reminders fans will need to know if planning to attend.
• Due to state and federal COVID guidelines, 25% of stadium capacity will be enforced. Once the team passes and student attendance estimates are factored in, available attendance will be 2,800 fans.
• Attendance is based on first-come, first-serve.
• Fans will park in General Admission lots which will open at 8 a.m. and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. These lots will also serve as baseball parking and fans should be aware of home runs and foul balls in the area.
• Tailgating will not be allowed nor will RVs or overnight parking.
• Stadium gates will open at 10:30 a.m.
• Fans will enter through the main gates only.
• A Clear bag policy and face mask check will be enforced.
• A limited selection of concessions as well as beer will be sold at the game beginning at 11 a.m. Cash only will be accepted.
• No outside food or drinks will be allowed.
• No re-entry into the stadium.
• The Buccaneers will test-fire Touchdown Cannon at 9 a.m. and stadium music will begin playing following that.
• No fans will be allowed on the field at any time, pregame or postgame, due to NCAA COVID protocols.
• Fans will be allowed to sit on the hills.
• The first seven rows behind McNeese’s bench and the first two rows behind the visitor’s bench will be off-limits to fans.
• McNeese Athletics will be accepting donations as well as selling a limited amount of t-shirts, cash only, and the money will go towards the McNeese Hurricane Relief Fund.
