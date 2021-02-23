Grand slam by Dugas ignites explosion of runs in No. 11 LSU’s 16-7 win over La. Tech

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With No. 11 LSU trailing 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Gavin Dugas hit a grand slam to tie the game and light the fuse that resulted in a three-inning explosion of runs against Louisiana Tech at Alex Box Stadium on Monday, Feb. 22.
The Tigers (2-1) blasted their way to a 16-7 win over the Bulldogs (1-1). They did the bulk of their damage in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings.
AJ Labas started on the mound for LSU but was taken out after giving up five runs on 11 hits in 3.1 innings of work. He struck out eight batters. Javen Coleman replaced him and picked up the win. In 3.2 inning, he gave up one run on one hit and he struck out seven batters. Matthew Beck and Jacob Hasty closed things out.
Ryan Jennings was first on the hump for Louisiana Tech and kept LSU at bay. He gave up just two runs on four hits in 4.1 innings of work.
Down 4-1 in the third inning, a solo shot to right center by Dylan Crews got the Tigers on the board. Crews was 3-4 on the night. Right after Dugas hit the grand slam to tie the game, 6-6, Jordan Thompson stepped up and hit a dinger for back-to-back home runs and LSU’s first lead at 7-6.
LSU put up four runs in the seventh inning and none of those resulted from hits. With one out, Zach Arnold crossed home plate when Dugas reached first on a fielding error by the short stop and advanced to second on the throw. Then, Drew Bianco scored on a wild pitch. Dugas made it home on a fielder’s choice. And, Thompson tapped home on a sacrifice fly to right field. The Tigers held an 11-6 lead at that point.
In the eighth inning, the Tigers extended their lead even farther. A single by Dugas plated Cade Beloso. Then, a double by Jake Wyeth sent Thompson, Dugas, and Brody Drost home. Later, a single by Cade Doughty scored Wyeth to give LSU a 16-6 lead.
Louisiana Tech scored another run in the top of the ninth.
LSU will make the short drive to Lafayette to take on the Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m.
