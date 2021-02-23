Grand slam by Dugas ignites explosion of runs in No. 11 LSU’s 16-7 win over La. Tech

LSU put up four runs in the seventh inning and none of those resulted from hits. With one out, Zach Arnold crossed home plate when Dugas reached first on a fielding error by the short stop and advanced to second on the throw. Then, Drew Bianco scored on a wild pitch. Dugas made it home on a fielder’s choice. And, Thompson tapped home on a sacrifice fly to right field. The Tigers held an 11-6 lead at that point.