Gov. Edwards issues statement on President Biden’s reduction in non-federal cost share for Hurricane Laura

“I’m very thankful to Pres. Biden and his administration for increasing federal assistance to our state. This has been a difficult 12-month period for many people in Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura, several other weather emergencies, including the ongoing response to winter weather, and due to COVID-19,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “By increasing the federal cost share to 90 percent, President Biden has lessened the impact to our state and local government budgets for the emergency response and recovery work following Hurricane Laura and will improve our ability to protect our citizens.”