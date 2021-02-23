First African-American female lieutenant at LCPD laid to rest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In honor of Black History Month, we are remembering the people who have broken ground in their field.
Today we are honoring the life of Eva Rebecca Antoine-Fontenot, one of the first African-American women to join the Lake Charles Police Force. Fontenot died unexpectedly on Valentine’s Day.
Eva Rebecca Antoine-Fontenot was born in Loreauville on Feb. 27, 1951, to quite a large family. The middle child of seven children, she was born into a strict but fun-filled home as her family loved to listen to music and dance. It was a tradition she would later share with children of her own.
Prior to working for the Lake Charles Police Department, Antoine-Fontenot worked different jobs, determined to provide the best life she could for herself and her three young children.
Antoine-Fontenot made the decision to apply for a job at the police department despite the fact that she didn’t have experience in law enforcement. An African-American single mother of three young children, Fontenot thought the idea of getting a job there was just a shot in the dark.
Little did she know, she would actually be hired on as a police officer. After an uphill climb in law enforcement, she was promoted to detective.
While serving as a detective, she showed a passion for troubled teens while working in the juvenile department. She helped many young teens turn their lives around at a young age - she mentored, advised, and coached those who were willing to listen.
After many unsuccessful attempts at promotion to sergeant, she was elated when she finally made it.
Towards the end of her career, she was pleasantly surprised when she was promoted to lieutenant.
She retired after 27 years serving the City of Lake Charles.
Antoine-Fontenot was laid to rest Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
