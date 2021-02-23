FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and sunny day ahead, rain chances for late week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures are starting off a little colder than what we saw on Monday morning, so you’ll want to grab a coat before heading out, but winds are returning out of the south this morning and that will help us to warm as we head into the afternoon. A pair of sunglasses and some short sleeves will be on tap for the afternoon with highs once again reaching the lower 70′s with plenty of sunshine.
We have a wide range of temperatures this morning with middle 30′s for areas north of I-10 to lower 40′s along and south with temperatures closer to 50 along the coastline. Winds are beginning to turn more out of the south this morning and that is going to allow moisture to return and help to warm us quickly throughout the day. Much like what we saw for our Monday we can expect the same for this afternoon as we climb into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. A perfect afternoon to get out and enjoy the nice weather before we see changes arrive for the ending of our week and really as we head into late Wednesday. The first change we see will be warmer nights as lows for Wednesday only fall into the middle and upper 40′s as moisture moves in off of the Gulf.
Clouds will be building as we head into our Wednesday, but our rain chances remain on the lower side for the majority of the day and will slowly begin to increase into the evening and overnight hours. Just because we don’t expect to see much sun tomorrow doesn’t mean we won’t be on the warmer side as temperatures still top off off in the lower 70′s for highs. Our best chances of rain this week come for Thursday and Friday as we see a quick upper level disturbance swing in for Thursday with a cold front arriving during the day Friday. It won’t be a complete washout by any means but showers and even a few storms will be possible just about anytime during the day.
If you are hoping for a warm and dry weekend then you may be partially in luck as we see a few showers lasting through the Saturday time frame with a drier Sunday ahead as we are in between systems. As for temperatures there is no question we are on the warmer side as we are in the lower and middle 70′s, so some of the warmest temperatures of 2021 look to arrive for the weekend. Rain chances do increase heading into the start of next week as another front looks to move through, but that too looks to keep the bulk of the rain to the north. Enjoy the nice warm weather today and get out and get some fresh air if you are able!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
