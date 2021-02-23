FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and sunny day ahead, rain chances for late week

We have a wide range of temperatures this morning with middle 30′s for areas north of I-10 to lower 40′s along and south with temperatures closer to 50 along the coastline. Winds are beginning to turn more out of the south this morning and that is going to allow moisture to return and help to warm us quickly throughout the day. Much like what we saw for our Monday we can expect the same for this afternoon as we climb into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. A perfect afternoon to get out and enjoy the nice weather before we see changes arrive for the ending of our week and really as we head into late Wednesday. The first change we see will be warmer nights as lows for Wednesday only fall into the middle and upper 40′s as moisture moves in off of the Gulf.