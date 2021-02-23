FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quickly turning cooler this evening; cloudy and warmer again Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What started as a cold foggy morning quickly turned into a gorgeous day as temperatures rapidly warmed into the 70s across all of Southwest Louisiana except near the coastline thanks to cooler water temperatures and an onshore wind out of the south. Warmest areas farther inland made it into the middle to even upper 70s this afternoon, but if your plans include the outdoors this evening, temperatures will drop quickly so make sure to grab a jacket once the sun sets.
Temperatures through the evening will drop through the 50s and eventually into the 40s overnight as some ground fog could return as was the case earlier this morning for a brief time. Clouds will be on the increase quickly tomorrow with little to no sunshine although highs still warm up to around 70 during the day. There is a slight chance of a couple showers tomorrow, but the front that will bring the better rain chances holds off until later in the week.
A continued warmer trend carries over into Thursday as the front slows to crawl to our north, essentially stalling over the Ark-La-Tex region where some heavier rain will set up to our north tomorrow. We could see a few additional showers at times but look for the better rain chances to hold off until the front moves closer to our area on Friday. Scattered showers and an overall unsettled pattern on Friday will continue and temperatures manage to warm into the upper 60s by afternoon.
With the jet stream lifting back to the north, colder temperatures won’t be coming in the 10-Day, with the front over our area on Friday lifting back north as a warm front over the weekend. This will help keep the best rain chances to our north for Saturday and Sunday although a couple showers can’t be ruled out. Better rain chances return next week as another front moves closer to the area, but for those wanting a warming trend, the forecast is in your favor for the foreseeable future!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
