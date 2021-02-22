Waitr expands service to Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Waitr is expanding its delivery service to Jennings and is kicking off its debut with a free delivery.
Anyone in Jennings can get their food delivered free by using the Waitr app. This limited-time offer is good for all orders.
Restaurants that have already signed up for the service in Jennings include La Rumba, Sonic, Tokyo Japan, Rocket Drive Inn, Rival Nutrition, Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, and McDonald’s.
Waitr has also said that over the next six months they will be beginning 24/7 customer and restaurant service including no-contact delivery for all orders.
It will also be expanding its delivery hours in the Lake Charles area from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m. on weekdays with the closing time extended until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Waitr is currently looking for drivers in Jennings. Those interested can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.
