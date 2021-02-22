SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 21, 2021

February 22, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 21, 2021.

Zeb Jacob Lebleu, 33, Sulphur: Strangulation.

Douglas Ray Spell, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles; contempt of court.

Aldino Roshawn Trent, 37, Lake Charles: No lamps on bicycle; resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaron Paul Cole, 29, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; third-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; property damage under $1,000 (3 charges); looting; theft under $5,000.

Christopher Dwayne Guy, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more prior convictions; contempt of court.

Heather Dawn Hebert, 47, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Alex Thomas Granger, 23, Bell City: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court.

