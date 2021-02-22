Mistakes too much for Tigers to overcome as they fall to Air Force 6-5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 7 ranked LSU Tigers (1-1) couldn’t overcome mistakes in their 6-5 loss to the Air Force Eagles (1-1) on Sunday Feb. 21.
The Tigers committed three errors in the game all by starting third baseman Will Hellmers who was replaced by Jordan Thompson in the seventh inning.
Those three errors led to three unearned runs by the Tigers.
LSU did take a brief 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning on a two-run single from shortstop Zach Arnold who came into replace an injured Giovanni DiGiacomo in the top of the sixth inning. DiGiacomo was replaced at centerfield by Drew Bianco who started the game at shortstop.
Air Force would retake the lead in the top of the ninth inning although the Eagles would only get one hit in the ninth, but LSU pitchers struggled to find the strike zone as relief pitcher Aaron George walked the tying run in and go ahead run on full counts with the bases loaded.
The Falcons would added on another run on a sac fly to make it 6-4.
Freshman phenom Dylan Crews trimmed the Falcons lead to 6-5 on a solo shot to the left field bleachers, his first career home run in the bottom of the ninth.
LSU will close out opening weekend on Monday, Feb. 22 against Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. AJ Labas is scheduled to start for the Tigers.
