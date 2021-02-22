McNeese Drops Games To Nationally Ranked Arkansas and Baylor on final day of Cowgirl Classic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball missed several scoring opportunities in its 3-1 loss to No 20 Arkansas and its 3-2 loss to No. 23 Baylor on the final day of the Cowgirl Classic.
”We feel like we let some wins get away this weekend in some game we had opportunities to win,” said head coach James Landreneau. “We had traffic on the bases today, we just couldn’t get the timely hit.”
McNeese (3-5) left a total of 22 baserunners stranded on the day including 13 runners in scoring position and the bases loaded in three consecutive innings against Arkansas.
”The difference this weekend is the teams we played got the big hits when they needed them and we didn’t. We had our chances and didn’t take advantage of them. I would like to see our team execute better.”
Arkansas (3-2) picked up where they left off on Saturday by getting on the board in the second inning off a Hannah Gammill solo homerun.
The Cowgirls couldn’t push a run home after leaving the bases loaded in both the third and fourth innings before evening the game at one apiece in the fifth.
Chloe Gomez singled to score Haylee Brinlee to tie the game but weren’t able to score the go ahead run.
The Razorback continued their homerun streak by taking a 3-1 lead in the top of the sixth off a two-run homerun by Linnie Malkin.McNeese would leave a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh but Arkansas’ Mary Haff retired six of the final eight batters she faced to end the game.
”When you play this kind of competition, you have very few chances to make mistakes. We made a few mistakes today and our pitching staff did an unbelievable job of keeping us in the games.”
McNeese was held to four hits against the Razorbacks with Jill Poullard, Aaliyah Ortiz, Gomez, and Caleigh Cross all picking up singles.
Saleen Flores took the loss to fall to 2-1 on the year after giving up two runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout in three innings.
Baylor took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning aided by a Cowgirl error. McNeese responded the following inning to tie the game at one apiece on a double steal.
Both teams added a single run in the sixth for a 2-2 tie. Another error by the Cowgirls allowed Baylor to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth but a bunt single by Tiffany Steczo scored pinch runner Padyn Williams to tie the game up a second time.
For the second day in a row, McNeese played an extra inning game when neither Baylor nor McNeese was able to score in the seventh inning.
Two innings later, Ana Watson’s double to centerfield scored Emily Hott for the go ahead run.
Toni Perrin led the bottom of the seventh off with a single to the pitcher then advanced to second on a ground out by Cori McCrary. Poullard went down looking for the second out and Alayis Seneca grounded out to the pitcher to end the game.
The Cowgirls picked up seven hits in the game with Taniece Tyson going 2-for-3. Whitney Tate fell to 0-2 on the year after allowing seven hits, two unearned runs and struck out three in 6 2/3 innings.The schedule doesn’t get any easier this week as the Cowgirls’ next four opponents are nationally ranked.
McNeese will host No. 11 Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Cowgirls will then hit the road for a Wednesday game at No. 9 UL-Lafayette, a three-game series beginning Friday at No. 24 Central Florida before closing out the week with a single game at No. 6 Florida on Sunday.
This Week’s Cowgirl Softball Schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 23 vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State (6:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Feb. 24 at No. 9 UL-Lafayette (6 p.m.)
Friday, Feb. 26 at No. 24 Central Florida (4 p.m./DH)
Saturday, Feb. 27 at No. 24 Central Florida (1 p.m.)
Sunday, Feb. 28 at No. 6 Florida (1 p.m.)
