Local restaurant makes its way back home following 2020 hurricane season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mama Reta took a leap of faith six years ago when she decided to open her first restaurant.
But as a result of the two hurricanes, Mamas was forced to move her restaurant elsewhere.
Making the decision to open her restaurant, Mama Reta’s Kitchen in another location outside of her established city was something mama thought would have to happen. But she wanted to do everything she could to keep that southern hospitality alive...
Well a year later, she finally has some exciting news for you.
“Here I am six years later, even though I’m not home right now. I’m away temporarily but I will be coming back home soon, she said. I’ll put the date out later but I will be coming back home soon. I love my customers, I love my city and I love my family there. We’ll be back.”
She is keeping her opening date and location under wraps at the moment. However, she does want the people to know she is coming home.
