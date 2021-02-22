Local girls become some of Nation’s first female Eagle Scouts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A milestone for the Boy Scouts of America Organization today as nearly 1,000 girls are being honored with the highest rank in the organization, and among those honored are a few members from the area.
Boy Scouts of America admitted girls 11 through 17 in a program called Scouts BSA back in 2018, and today, four girls from Troop 8 in Westlake are being honored with the highest rank in the organization - Eagle Scout.
Trinity Beer, Victoria Sherman, Kristen Darbonne and Emily Staggemeier, all a part of Scout BSA’s Troop 8 at the Westlake Methodist Church, are among the inaugural class of the first female Eagle Scouts. They had to earn a minimum of 21 out of 130 badges to obtain the honor with several tasks taking a few months to complete.
”It hasn’t really hit us yet,” said the girls.
“Yeah, it’s still kind of there, it’s a really great opportunity though. I’m really proud of myself and us,” said Emily Staggemeier.
For both Darbonne and Staggemeier, it was their brothers’ journey to earn the Eagle Scout title that inspired them to earn the honor themselves
Tonight at 7 p.m., they along with the entire inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts will be honored by the organization in a virtual event. The girls have yet to plan their cord of honor ceremony, something they’re looking forward to celebrating together.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.