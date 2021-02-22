LA 10 construction project to begin in March

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - DOTD has announced that they will begin work on the LA 10 construction project in Vernon Parish on Monday, March 1, 2021.
The start date of the project is subject to change depending on the weather and once started will continue for approximately five months.
The project will take place at the LA 10 and Look Out Road intersection near Bailey Road. It will cover a 5.8 mile long length which will receive drainage instructions, milling asphalt concrete, in-place cement-treated base course, asphalt concrete pavement, and other related improvements.
The roadway will remain open to all local and through traffic but will be reduced to one lane during construction.
DOTD says the project was awarded to the low bidder, Diamond B Construction Co., LLC for $2,932,801.28.
