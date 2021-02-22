First Alert Forecast: Sunny and nice for a few days, then rain returns later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thankfully the bitter cold weather is gone and shows no signs of returning! With that said, it will be cooler tonight thanks to a cold front that moved through early Monday. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight. And we will see lows Tuesday morning ranging from the low 30s north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast. Frost is possible in areas north of I-10, but we will not be cold enough for any other major issues such as water pipes.
Tuesday looks good with lots of sunshine expected, but a warming trend will get underway as southerly winds return. Highs will top out in the low 70s under sunny skies. It will be milder Wednesday morning with lows about 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday. Clouds will also return Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, but rain looks unlikely.
Rain will return to the forecast beginning Thursday as a weak cold front stalls in our vicinity. I expect scattered showers to be off and on Thursday through Saturday. I am placing the rain chance at 30% those days, so it will not be a washout. But if you have work outside it will be an issue as rain will be possible anytime.
We may see a break from the scattered showers on Sunday, but that break will be short-lived as rain is back by early next week. The rain chance will be back to 30% Monday through Wednesday of next week.
Temperatures will remain near or above normal everyday over the next 10. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 60s to the low 70s; and lows will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s. I see no signs of any bitterly cold air returning to SWLA!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
