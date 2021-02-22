First Alert Forecast: Sunny and nice for a few days, then rain returns later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thankfully the bitter cold weather is gone and shows no signs of returning! With that said, it will be cooler tonight thanks to a cold front that moved through early Monday. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight. And we will see lows Tuesday morning ranging from the low 30s north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast. Frost is possible in areas north of I-10, but we will not be cold enough for any other major issues such as water pipes.