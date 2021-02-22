FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few clouds early on, sunshine and warm temperatures for the afternoon

If you are ready for warmer weather and to unthaw from last week, well there is good news as we see warmer weather for the week, but that does come at a small price in the form of some rain chances especially towards the end of the week. As you wake up this morning and kids get ready to head off to school a light jacket may be needed as it is a little cool, but you may be able to shed that heading into the afternoon as sunshine quickly returns and leads to a warm afternoon ahead. If you have the chance to get out and enjoy the weather today will definitely be a good day to do so with highs climbing into the middle 60′s. A much different start to our week in comparison to last, but a start many of us are looking forward to. Heading into the overnight winds begin to turn more out of the east, but with clear skies and light winds our temperatures drop quickly and we can expect middle to upper 30′s for Tuesday morning.