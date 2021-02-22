FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few clouds early on, sunshine and warm temperatures for the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A weak front is passing through this morning sparking just a few isolated showers mainly for areas to the north of I-10, and as it progresses to the south it will bring a few clouds, but most of us remain dry to start the day. Temperatures are also off to a much warmer start as many areas are in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s this morning.
If you are ready for warmer weather and to unthaw from last week, well there is good news as we see warmer weather for the week, but that does come at a small price in the form of some rain chances especially towards the end of the week. As you wake up this morning and kids get ready to head off to school a light jacket may be needed as it is a little cool, but you may be able to shed that heading into the afternoon as sunshine quickly returns and leads to a warm afternoon ahead. If you have the chance to get out and enjoy the weather today will definitely be a good day to do so with highs climbing into the middle 60′s. A much different start to our week in comparison to last, but a start many of us are looking forward to. Heading into the overnight winds begin to turn more out of the east, but with clear skies and light winds our temperatures drop quickly and we can expect middle to upper 30′s for Tuesday morning.
Bigger changes arrive as we head into Tuesday as winds slowly turn more southerly and that will bring both warmer temperatures as well as more moisture to the area. Highs Tuesday afternoon warm into the middle to upper 60′s with some areas flirting with 70 with plenty of sunshine to go around. Overnights will begin to warm as well with lows back into the middle and upper 40′s for Wednesday as we see a few more clouds entering the picture. Rain chances remain on the lower side though as our next front doesn’t look to move through until Thursday bringing us some scattered showers and maybe even a storm as highs stay steady in the middle 60′s to end the week.
Looking into next weekend we stay on the unsettled side as we see several fronts working their way through, but the one positive is that we stay on the milder side of things with highs in the lower 70′s. There will be some scattered showers and storms around so if you have outdoor plans just keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer as rain chances may increase or decrease depending on the timing of the front. Enjoy the nice start to the week and have a great Monday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
