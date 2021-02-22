COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 21, 2021

UPDATE: COVID-19 latest in Southwest Louisiana
By Davon Cole | February 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST - Updated February 22 at 12:11 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 468 new cases.

· 11 new deaths.

· 740 patients hospitalized (14 fewer than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 8 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 49 hospitalizations (4 more than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases (1 duplicate removed).

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 0 new cases (1 duplicate removed).

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 17 active cases among inmates.

· 40 active cases among staff members.

