COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 21, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 468 new cases.
· 11 new deaths.
· 740 patients hospitalized (14 fewer than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 8 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 49 hospitalizations (4 more than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases (1 duplicate removed).
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 0 new cases (1 duplicate removed).
· 0 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 17 active cases among inmates.
· 40 active cases among staff members.
