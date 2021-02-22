Calcasieu school board: Vaccine available to employees this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Calcasieu Parish School Board employees this week, according to school board officials.
The vaccine is optional for school board employees, according to a news release from Holly Holland, public information officer for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that eligibility for the vaccine was expanded to include teachers.
The school board is currently working with the following providers to administer the vaccine:
· Boudreaux’s New Drug Store
· Prime Occupational Medicine
· Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
· Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Center – Lake Area
