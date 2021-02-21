Two women team up to help vulnerable residents amid the freeze

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This week’s freeze left many vulnerable people to fend for themselves. That’s why two citizens stepped up, and within one week, they have helped nearly 2,000 people across Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.
They’re called the Vessel Project and it all started last Sunday through Facebook.
Roishetta Ozane was working with Healthy Gulf to assist those out in the cold when she posted in a Facebook group. Dominique Darbonne saw the post, and eventually, to meet the need of those contacting Roishetta, they started putting people up in hotel rooms with their own funds. That is, until they realized they needed the community’s help. Since then, they’ve put 70 people in Lake Charles into hotels and 300 total were placed in hotels across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas with community donations they’ve collected.
”What we’ve been experiencing is community. People reaching out a hand and being willing to help in spite of their own circumstances and not really caring why the other person needs help.”
They’ve fed, clothed and extended rooms so those most vulnerable could have a place to stay in the past weeks freeze.
And it’s not just those 300 they’ve helped. In one week, Ozane and Darbonne have helped over 1,400 people with resources, and they have raised around $30,000 in donations.
