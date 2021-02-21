Two women team up to help vulnerable residents amid the freeze

Roishetta Ozane was working with Healthy Gulf to assist those out in the cold when she posted in a Facebook group. Dominique Darbonne saw the post, and eventually, to meet the need of those contacting Roishetta, they started putting people up in hotel rooms with their own funds. That is, until they realized they needed the community’s help. Since then, they’ve put 70 people in Lake Charles into hotels and 300 total were placed in hotels across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas with community donations they’ve collected.