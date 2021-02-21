Louisiana post offices resume normal hours

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of Saturday, Feb. 20, all Louisiana post offices have resumed normal operation hours.
The U.S. Postal Service would like to apologize for any inconvenience this temporary suspension may have caused customers, and they appreciate the patience of customers during this time.
USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
