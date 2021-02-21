Long ball lifts Alabama to 9-5 win over McNeese

McNeese retook the lead in the top of the fifth with three, two-out runs to go up 4-3. Payton Harden got things going with his first hit on the season, an infield single to the pitcher. Fisbeck followed with a double down the left field line to score Harden and cut the Alabama lead to 3-2. Clayton Rasbeary tied things at 3-3 with an RBI single to right field that scored Fisbeck. Tré Obregon kept the rally going with an RBI double to score Rasbeary and put McNeese on top 4-3.