FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple showers late tonight; sunshine quickly back for Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures warmed up quickly today despite the cloud cover our area saw through the day. Highs in the middle to upper 60s made for a good day to get outdoors. Into the evening, temperatures will remain milder with eventually a few showers moving in late tonight and overnight as a cold front arrive. Temperatures will drop a little lower tonight into the upper 40s by Monday morning.
Through the day Monday, clouds early will quickly give way to sunshine through the day. Despite the front moving through, high temperatures will still rebound into the lower to middle 60s by afternoon with a northerly breeze between 10 and 15 mph through the day. Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s Monday night. The good news is that Monday night will be the coldest night of the week as temperatures quickly rebound on Wednesday, back into the 70s for highs.
Another slower moving front will move closer to the area by Thursday, bringing a return to some scattered showers and maybe a few storms, with the timing of this front a bit slower, likely not moving through until Friday. Behind this front, our weather pattern will remain a bit more unsettled with a series of disturbances keeping scattered showers in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. In addition, a warm front will send temperatures back up into the 60s and 70s during the afternoon hours.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
