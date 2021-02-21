FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple showers late tonight; sunshine quickly back for Monday

Through the day Monday, clouds early will quickly give way to sunshine through the day. Despite the front moving through, high temperatures will still rebound into the lower to middle 60s by afternoon with a northerly breeze between 10 and 15 mph through the day. Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s Monday night. The good news is that Monday night will be the coldest night of the week as temperatures quickly rebound on Wednesday, back into the 70s for highs.