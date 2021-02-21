FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above freezing tonight as clouds move in after midnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a picture-perfect Saturday which started off with a bit of freezing fog before sunrise, ended with temperatures near 60 as a full day of sunshine brought just what the doctor ordered. The end to our stretch of bitterly cold arctic temperatures is here, with temperatures this evening dropping quickly after sunset, but clouds moving in after midnight will put a stop to our below freezing overnight lows.
Temperatures dip into the 30s prior to the clouds thickening up which looks to help push temperatures up closer to 40 by sunrise on Sunday with a continued increase in the clouds through the day tomorrow. A couple of stray showers will be possible by afternoon as highs surge into the upper 60s later in the day, making for a spring-like feel. The best chance of rain will come late Sunday night, after midnight into the predawn hours of Monday as a weak cold front moves through.
We’re looking at very low rain totals with this front, with models showing less than one tenth of an inch of rain, with any leftover showers quickly moving out before sunrise Monday morning. Temperatures behind this front will dip slightly, with highs on Monday in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows Monday night dropping back into the lower to middle 30s. A rapid return on sunshine on Tuesday sends temperatures back into the middle 60s and highs will make a run for the lower 70s before out next cold front moves in by Thursday.
Thursday’s front will bring another shot at some rain and possibly a few thunderstorms, dipping highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s Thursday and Friday with lows back into the 40s. By the upcoming weekend, this front will lift back over the area, sending temperatures back up into the upper 60s by Saturday along with more scattered showers in the forecast for the upcoming weekend as well.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
