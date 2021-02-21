FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above freezing tonight as clouds move in after midnight

Temperatures dip into the 30s prior to the clouds thickening up which looks to help push temperatures up closer to 40 by sunrise on Sunday with a continued increase in the clouds through the day tomorrow. A couple of stray showers will be possible by afternoon as highs surge into the upper 60s later in the day, making for a spring-like feel. The best chance of rain will come late Sunday night, after midnight into the predawn hours of Monday as a weak cold front moves through.