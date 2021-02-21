City of Lake Charles to resume normal operations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to City Administrator John Cardone, all City of Lake Charles administrative offices and services, including City Hall, will resume normal operations tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 22.
This resumption of service includes transit service.
Trash and garbage collection will resume tomorrow with the normal Monday routes. If your collection was missed during the makeup routes run last week, call 491-1220 beginning at 8 a.m.
City of Lake Charles Water Division Customers are reminded that there is currently a precautionary boil water advisory in place due to low pressure. This advisory will remain in place until further notice while city officials work through the sampling process with Department of Health officials.
