Zach Strief joins Saints coaching staff as assistant offensive line coach

“Three years ago I was given the opportunity of a lifetime when I was asked to replace a true icon in Jim Henderson,” said Strief. “Announcing Saints game was every bit as exciting and challenging as I thought it would be. So many people stuck their neck out to give me this chance, none more so than Diane Newman (WWL brand manager). My hope on the first day was that I would validate the faith that she placed in me. She trusted that I would learn the broadcasting business and grow in the profession. I will never be able to thank each of my co-workers enough for making my transition away from football so easy. I watched the entire WWL radio team perform admirably well during remarkable times including multiple hurricanes, a pandemic and seemingly everything in between.”