National Guard conducting door to door checks throughout Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In Facebook post made Saturday, Mayor Nic Hunter announced that members of the Louisiana National Guard will be conducting door to door checks and reporting leaks throughout the city.
Per Mayor Hunter via Facebook:
LC Fire Department and LC Police Department have never missed a beat. I don’t know of any other public safety agencies throughout the country have endured as many disasters as ours have locally. I thank them and salute them!
Though public safety has been able to respond to every call for assistance, we want to leave no stone unturned in making sure our citizens are OK.
