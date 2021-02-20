McNeese to host Arkansas and Baylor in Cowgirl Classic

LAKE CHARLES— Due to the inclement weather conditions the McNeese Cowgirl Classic was rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The schools also shifted around the participants as McNeese now welcomes in Arkansas and Baylor. Both are Top 25 teams ranked in the recent NFCA Coaches Poll to Joe Miller Field.
McNeese (2-2) will now open its home schedule with a doubleheader against No. 20 Arkansas beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Baylor (0-0) will open its season ranked No. 23 after last weekend’s tournament at UL-Lafayette and its own Getterman Classic this weekend were canceled.
Softball capacity has been set at 25 percent or 500 fans. The program is currently selling premium seating –Develop the Diamond. Once these seats are factored in, 102 tickets remain available for softball games. To purchase softball premium seats, or for more information, contact Senior Associate Athletics Director Todd Butler at 337-475-5219 or lbutler@mcneese.edu.
Games against Arkansas and Baylor add two more Power 5 teams to one of the best home schedules in program history. The Cowgirls also have home games against LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and UL-Lafayette on its schedule this season.
Sunday’s schedule has tournament action beginning at 10 a.m. with Baylor and Arkansas beginning the day. McNeese will face Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. and Baylor at 3 p.m. to conclude Sunday’s action.
COWGIRL CLASSIC SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb. 20
2:30 p.m. McNeese vs. Arkansas
5 p.m. McNeese vs. Arkansas
Sunday, Feb. 21
10 a.m. Arkansas vs. Baylor
12:30 p.m. McNeese vs. Arkansas
3 p.m. McNeese vs. Baylor
