LSU adds four-star Isidore Newman WR for class of 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - LSU football has landed another huge commitment for the class of 2022 in adding four-star wide receiver AJ Johnson from Isidore Newman.
Johnson, announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday, Feb. 19. He is one of the Top 15 prospects in the state of Louisiana according to 247Sports.
The four-star receiver chose the Tigers over Georgia, Alabama, Florida State and many others.
In 8 games as a junior during the 2020 season, Johnson led the team in catches with 33 for 481 yards and five touchdowns. He was the top target for Newman quarterback and Top 100 prospect Arch Manning.
Johnson, is the No. 33 ranked receiver in the nation according to 247Sports Composite.
Complete list for the 2022 class below:
- Four-star quarterback, Walker Howard, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive lineman, Will Campbell, Louisiana
- Four-star cornerback, JaDarian Rhym, Georgia
- Four-star cornerback, Laterrance Welch, Louisiana
- Four-star wide receiver, AJ Johnson, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive lineman, Lucas Taylor, Alabama
- Three-star wide receiver, Aaron Anderson, Louisiana
- Three-star wide receiver, Decoldest Crawford, Louisiana
- Three-star, offensive lineman, Bo Bordelon, Louisiana
