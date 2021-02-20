Louisiana National Guard to distribute water at 1 p.m. today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In response to Mayor Nic Hunter’s request on behalf of the City of Lake Charles to the Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security, the Louisiana National Guard will be holding a bottled water distribution today, Feb. 20.
The water distribution will take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center in the north parking lot and will begin at 1 p.m. The distribution will last until supplies run out.
One case of water per vehicle will be provided. Motorists should enter from Lakeshore Drive into the front circle of the Civic Center, and the Lake Charles Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic.
