Iota, Kinder and Vinton pick up playoff wins

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The opening round of the LHSAA girls basketball playoffs continued Friday with a trio of games involving Southwest Louisiana schools. The first round continues with 11 games on Saturday.
The Iota Lady Bulldogs continued their impressive postseason run over recent seasons picking up the 48-24 win over Church Point. It was a re-match of last season’s first round of the playoffs.
The Kinder Yellow Jackets were matched up with their rival Welsh and the Lady Jackets would hold off a Lady Greyhound rally to win, 64-60.
Vinton was in the playoffs for the first time since 2005 and behind Mackenzie Joseph’s 27 points, the Lady Lions upset the No. 6 seed, Franklin, to advance in the playoffs.
Iota, Kinder and Vinton join Jennings and LaGrange as local teams to punch their tickets to the second round.
FRIDAY’S FINAL SCORES
(8) Iota 48, (25) Church Point 24
(27) Vinton 52, (6) Franklin 46
(15) Kinder 64, (18) Welsh 60
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE:
(20) Negreet at (13) Bell City - 2/20, 1:00 PM
(17) Abbeville at (16) Westlake - 2/20, 2:00 PM
(30) Rapides at (3) Lake Arthur - 2/20, 2:00 PM
(19) Basile at (14) Haynesville - 2/20, 2:00 PM
(30) Wossman at (3) South Beauregard - 2/20, 3:00 PM
(32) Oakdale at (1) Doyle - 2/20, 3:00 PM
(18) East Beauregard at (15) Oberlin - 2/20, 3:00 PM
(24) Elizabeth at (9) Stanley - 2/20, 3:00 PM
(18) Pitkin at (15) Weston - 2/20, 4:00 PM
(26) Northeast at (7) Rosepine - 2/20, 5:00 PM
(23) Ringgold at (10) Grand Lake - 2/20, 5:00 PM
SUNDAY‘S SCHEDULE:
(24) Sulphur at (9) Ruston - 2/21, 2:00 PM
THURSDAY’S FINAL SCORES
(6) Jennings 62, (27) Iowa 41
(20) South Lafourche 52, (13) Washington-Marion 35
(1) LaGrange forfeit win over (32) Beau Chene
