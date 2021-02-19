WATER UPDATES: Lake Charles holding 11 a.m. update on efforts to restore pressure

City of Lake Charles officials are holding an update at 11 a.m. on the latest on water pressure in the city.
KPLC will livestream the news conference.
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital are encouraging the community to conserve water in hopes of helping hospitals and emergency response crews until water pressure returns to normal levels.
Water plants are currently operating at maximum capacity with the wastewater plant taking in double the normal volume of water. These numbers indicate a large amount of water going down drains. A lack of adequate water pressure means less water available for emergency situations and life-saving measures. Residents are asked to turn faucets off when no longer under a hard freeze warning.
“At this time, our plants and crews are doing everything that can be done to increase the water pressure in the city, including finding and repairing every leak, both reported and found by canvassing the city,” said Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay. Water systems across the southern region of the United States are experiencing an overwhelming strain from the effects of the recent winter storm. “Now we need the public to help us rebuild the pressure because this is an urgent need for our medical and fire protection services. You can help us by turning your faucets off and reporting leaks to the city so we can respond more quickly.”
“Water is a vital resource for hospitals to properly operate and provide continual patient care. While our facility has continued to have access to water, water pressure levels are extremely low,” says Janie Frugé chief executive officer for West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. “Water pressure is crucially important for our facility to meet the healthcare needs of this community. We are asking for everyone’s help in doing their part to help our community overcome these water pressure issues,” states Frugé.
Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph says the water pressure issues could pose a problem in the event of a fire in the city. “We always have a plan in place, but this is a situation no fire department wants to think about. Having stable water pressure is vital for us to be able to move quickly in an emergency and at this point we need help from the residents to rebuild the water pressure.” Chief Selph urges residents to turn their faucets off while the temperature is above freezing to help build the water pressure in case of an emergency.
• Boil all water for consumption until the boil advisory in place is lifted.
• In the event of a busted pipe in your home please turn the water off at the cut-off valve.
• To report a water leak, call 337-527-4583 during business hours and 337-527- 4582 after hours.
Click HERE for information on what to do when you’re under a boil advisory.
- East Allen Water Works District is under a boil advisory until further notice due to low water pressure.
- Waterworks No. 4 in Calcasieu shutting off water for repairs. Customers are asked to turn off the water in their homes. Once the water is restored, customers will be under a boil advisory.
- Waterworks No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has issued a boil advisory due to water pressure loss. District Five customers are asked to conserve water until further notice.
- Waterworks No. 7 issuing boil advisory for all residents, except those in the following areas: Pine Acres, Rigmaiden Cemetery Road, Miller and Jim Kent roads, Holbrook Park Road from La. 27 to 421.
- Waterworks No. 8 of LeBleu Settlement is issuing a boil advisory until further notice.
- Carlyss Waterworks No. 9 are asked to conserve water due to low pressure. Residents are also asked to check for leaks on the side of their meter. Anyone with a leak is asked to shut off the meter immediately. Customers are not under a boil advisory.
- The City of DeRidder is asking residents to conserve water after a citywide drop in pressure. The city is under a precautionary boil advisory. Anyone seeing leaks in city water lines is asked to call 337-462-8903. DeRidder is operating with one well down, but the rest are operating on generator power.
Jeff Davis Central Waterworks - which provides water to residents to Iowa, Welsh, and Roanoke - is under a boil advisory. The following will the Central Waterworks hours of operation:
- 7am-9am Water ON
- 9am-5pm Water OFF
- 5pm-7pm Water ON
- Overnight Water OFF
Jeff Davis Waterworks District #4 is also under a boil advisory and asking residents to reduce water use so they can build pressure back in their system.
- Hackberry Water District is under a boil advisory due to a loss of pressure. Water is currently shut off and will be restored as soon as possible. Residents are asked to stop dripping faucets to help restore pressure.
- Houston River Waterworks has issued a system-wide boil advisory. Water will be off from 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb 18, until 6 a.m. Friday morning.
The boil advisory will continue until further notice.
- Kinder has asked residents to conserve water and has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to low water pressure.
- City of Lake Charles asks residents to conserve water and stop dripping faucets. Leaks may be reported to the following numbers: 491-1483, 491-1414, or 491-1346.
- All Leesville water systems are under a boil advisory. Anyone seeing water leaks asked to call 337.-239-2995.
- Water Works District #1 asks customers to conserve water. The system is experiencing a large demand that will deplete the supply if not conserved.
- City of Oakdale water will be shut off at 7 p.m Thursday and remain off until 7 a.m. Friday due to low water pressure and low temperatures. The city remains under a boil advisory.
- Oberlin residents are asked to conserve water to help rebuild pressure. If a leak is found, please call 337-977-1362.
- The town of Rosepine is currently under a boil advisory.
- Water Works District #2 is conducting rolling outages because customer’s demands are greater than the water district’s wells can supply. Water is expected to be restored tomorrow. While water is restored, residents are asked to store as much water as possible. The district is also under a precautionary boil advisory.
- City of Sulphur residents are asked to stop dripping faucets and conserve water to help rebuild pressure in the system. Both plants are functioning and producing water at a normal volume, however, the low pressure is due to the system being overwhelmed. The city is also under a precautionary boil advisory. Residents who have busted pipes are asked to turn off the water at the cut-off. Residents are asked to report water leaks to 337-527-4582.
- Town is shutting water off. Service will be restored Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - as long as supplies last.
- Service will be restored again Thursday from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. - as long as supplies last.
- Vinton under boil advisory. Residents are asked to turn off faucets as city officials work to bring the water system back up.
- Water Works District #4 asks that customers to conserve water.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.