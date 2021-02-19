WATER UPDATES: Lake Charles holding 11 a.m. update on efforts to restore pressure

“At this time, our plants and crews are doing everything that can be done to increase the water pressure in the city, including finding and repairing every leak, both reported and found by canvassing the city,” said Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay. Water systems across the southern region of the United States are experiencing an overwhelming strain from the effects of the recent winter storm. “Now we need the public to help us rebuild the pressure because this is an urgent need for our medical and fire protection services. You can help us by turning your faucets off and reporting leaks to the city so we can respond more quickly.”