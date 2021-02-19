SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 18, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 18, 2021.
Daniel Joseph Mesch, 57, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Riley Kade Visser, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Eric Emico White, 19, Ville Platte: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Payton Blaine Morgan, 21, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Lexus Monique Hubbard, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.
Chester Grant Jr., 38, Westlake: Second offense possession of marijuana; Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense illegal possession of weapons; resisting an officer.
Cody Wayne Scott, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); proper equipment required in vehicles; no proof of insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Seth Russell Borill, 29, Vinton: First offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; attempted possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anna Elaine Rounds, 27, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal possession of weapons.
