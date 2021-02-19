Sulphur Mayor address water issues

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Open faucets and residential line leaks become apparent as the ice and pipes thaw.
Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay says it’s an urgent situation.
“We need them to turn it off. We will not build our pressure back up until they do. We have gone across the city and shut off any water leaks that we are aware of or that we came across, but we have to have people shut their faucets off for our pressure to come back.”
Danahay says they are seeing the wasted water show up in their wastewater facilities.
If city employees see a leak they will cap it to help give storage tanks a chance to fill up.
Danahay says the pressure is needed in case of fires--and for medical facilities including West Cal Cam Hospital.
“I’ve had conversations with the hospital, and I know that their normal basic operations that they would do, they’re having to curtail some of them because of the lack of water.”
Danahay says luckily they’ve had no major fires or they’d be in a predicament.
Until things get back to normal residents are advised to boil water for human consumption
