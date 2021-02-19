Sports Person of the Week - Deonna Brister

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Deonna’s a hard worker and I can count on her to do whether its defense, hitting the boards, taking care of you know the team. Getting them up” said head coach Vickie Sketoe. “Just all-around great person. Great athlete.
Lake Arthur’s Deonna Brister has come a long way in her journey as a Lady Tiger. As a senior she’s averaging a double-double as she leads one of the top teams in the state, but that type of production didn’t come easy for the future Nicholls Colonel.
“I wasn’t really a scorer when I was a freshman in 8th grade when I played on the high school team, so I did work for this” said senior Forward Deonna Brister. “I’ve gotten better over the years and I’m here now.”
Deonna has shown that she is also a role model for her peers in the class room as well.
“She’s just positive! She’s always talking the team up. She’s a leader in the classroom as well you know she has straight A’s and just overall she sets an example of how you should be” Sketoe said.
That leadership and talent helped Lake Arthur nab the No. 3 seed in the Class 2A playoffs. Their run is fueled by the semifinal loss a season ago.
“We’re just all going to have to come bring our A game” Brister added. “We’re going to have to do what we know we can do and just go all out.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.