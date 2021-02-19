Melting ice poses threats as winter weather warms up

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a long week in Southwest Louisiana.
On Monday a lot of us had fun in the rare winter weather but after a while the snow and sleet turned to dangerous ice and at least 2 people have died after slipping.
“I think two nights ago when I was working, probably half the people who came into the ER fell on the ice,” said Matthew Hanudel, an Emergency Medicine Specialist at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital. “So we have definitely seen an increase in people slipping and falling on the ice.”
As that bitter cold finally starts to let up, there is a new danger that Dr. Hanudel is warning residents about.
Melting ice.
“A lot of water dripping down from the area where you see icicles or large pieces of ice frozen, you know, try not to walk underneath those because they could certainly fall on you,” he said.
Icicles and falling snow can pose some serious safety risks as the snow begins to melt.
Icicles can prove to be deadly, and that’s not to mention the sheets of snow falling which can also damage property.
If you do find yourself in a position of needing help after snow or ice-related injury, Dr. Hanudel says it’s best to stay still.
“If you do have any neck pain with the fall you should definitely try to avoid moving or getting up on your own,” he said. “And in case you have a fracture at that point, I’d definitely call 911 or try to get someone out there to try to help you get up.”
And with damaged pipes coupled with people letting water drip from faucets to prevent the water from freezing.
A drop in water pressure in the area has been noticeable this week.
“We are definitely having low water pressure like everyone else in Lake Charles. So some of the services we have aren’t available,” he said. “There are things that we don’t have, we’re certainly sending people over to the right place. So regardless of what happens, or what you’re dealing with, we can still stabilize and get you taken care of. And then if you need to go somewhere else, we can certainly arrange for that as well.”
If you do require an ambulance, Dr. Hanudel says that they have been able to drive and are remaining pretty busy transporting patients who need to be seen.
