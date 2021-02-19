LaGrange’s Aasia Sam and Jeriah Warren named McDonald’s All-American nominees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The reigning Class 4A state champion LaGrange Lady Gators picked up where they left off this season as the team has secured another No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Before their playoff run begins, a pair of standouts received a big honor Thursday as Aasia Sam and Jeriah Warren were named McDonald’s All-American game nominees.
Warren, a Florida signee, is averaging a double-double this season with 17 points and 12 rebounds per game. In addition, the 6-foot guard is averaging 3.5 blocks and six steals per game. Warren is Louisiana’s top-ranked player and is 95th overall (29th guard) in ProspectsNation.com’s Top 100. Warren is a four-star recruit.
Sam signed with ULM in November and is averaging 16 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds, four assists and four steals. The 5-10 guard, ranks fifth in Louisiana’s 2021 class according to Louisiana Girls Report (LGR). Sam’s athletic ability runs in the family as her brothers, the late Aaron Sam and Andre’ Sam, both earned football scholarships to McNeese.
While the games will not take place for the second straight year due to COVID-19, McDonald’s announced over 700 girls and boys nominees for the 2021 roster. It will announce its completed roster of 24 girls and boys later this month.
Athletes were chosen from 44 states and Washington, D.C., with only eight total players hailing from Louisiana.
