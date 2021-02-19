FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hang in there, just one more night of freezing temperatures

Sunday will bring more clouds than sunshine and temperatures that will continue to climb into the 60s by afternoon as southerly winds on the heels of a weak cool front will help usher in the warmer temperatures ahead of its arrival. There could be a couple of isolated showers but the best chance of rain will come overnight into the predawn hours of Monday as the front moves through. Rain should be ending before sunrise on Monday with temperatures taking a slip dip downward into the 50s for highs and lows back into the 30s Monday night.