FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hang in there, just one more night of freezing temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunny weather today was a huge welcome along with milder temperatures that warmed up well above freezing across the entire viewing area today. This should have helped thaw any residual ice off bridges and overpasses and further help roads to dry up with the full day of sunshine. Temperatures drop off quickly tonight though under clear skies. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Saturday for Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes as temperatures are expected to drop in the lower to middle 20s.
Starting off on our Saturday, we’ll have the freezing temperatures give way to another full day of sunshine and steady warmup with highs well into the lower to middle 50s by afternoon. Continued thawing through the day and evening as lows are expected to remain above freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will be accompanied by some increasing clouds that will further limit the likelihood of below freezing temperatures Saturday night.
Sunday will bring more clouds than sunshine and temperatures that will continue to climb into the 60s by afternoon as southerly winds on the heels of a weak cool front will help usher in the warmer temperatures ahead of its arrival. There could be a couple of isolated showers but the best chance of rain will come overnight into the predawn hours of Monday as the front moves through. Rain should be ending before sunrise on Monday with temperatures taking a slip dip downward into the 50s for highs and lows back into the 30s Monday night.
Tuesday starts another warming trend with highs back into the 60s with plentiful sunshine and near 70 by Wednesday. Another weak front will move through the area on Thursday and knock temperatures back down slightly again for Friday with highs back into the upper 50s to near 60 and lows back into the 40s. More showers are expected to return for the following weekend.
