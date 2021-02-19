FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start, but plenty of sunshine just in time to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re off to another cold start this morning as many of us are waking up to temperatures below the freezing mark with middle to upper 20′s for inland zones and lower 30′s the further south you travel. I know I’m ready to see some sunshine in the forecast and I’m happy to deliver the good news that it finally returns today and just in time for the weekend.
Some icy spots are still possible for inland areas where they had more of the precipitation with the freezing rain and sleet on Wednesday, but for many of us along I-10 the roads are just fine other than a few wet spots here and there. After the sun comes up the roads will be fine as well in our northern areas as temperatures climb above the freezing mark into the lower 40′s for the the afternoon. It will be the warmest day we have seen this week and it will also be the start of a more significant warming trend we see into next week. If you can get out and enjoy the sunshine today because it will be a beautiful day, but you’ll have to put a coat on as you head out as we still are well below our average of 65, but have no fear it won’t be long before we are much closer to average. We can expect another cold start to our Saturday with lows dropping back into the lower and middle 20′s, but sunshine does comeback for our afternoon.
The weekend is shaping up to be a good one as we see plenty of sunshine on our Saturday so if you have anything outdoors you are planning it will be nice for that. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as well as highs slowly climb into the lower and middle 50′s, with a milder overnight as we only bottom out in the middle to upper 30′s as changes arrive Saturday night into Sunday. The changes are in the form of our winds turning more out of the south and increasing our moisture values as well as clouds into Sunday afternoon. Highs will be into the lower and middle 60′s, but we will be tracking our next cold front to bring us some showers into Sunday night and Monday morning.
Most of the rain will fall overnight while we sleep on Monday morning and then we can expect to clear out for Monday afternoon as temperatures fall back jus a little into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. If you like the warmer weather I have some good news for you as well as we see middle 60′s on Tuesday and then we see highs into the upper 60′s to near 70 for Wednesday. So in some cases we are looking at a 40 degree difference in highs from this week to next, but I won’t complain with the warmer weather. Next chance of rain comes next Thursday with more unsettled weather possible into next weekend. Hope you have a great Friday as well as stay safe and warm!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
