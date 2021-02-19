FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start, but plenty of sunshine just in time to end the week

Some icy spots are still possible for inland areas where they had more of the precipitation with the freezing rain and sleet on Wednesday, but for many of us along I-10 the roads are just fine other than a few wet spots here and there. After the sun comes up the roads will be fine as well in our northern areas as temperatures climb above the freezing mark into the lower 40′s for the the afternoon. It will be the warmest day we have seen this week and it will also be the start of a more significant warming trend we see into next week. If you can get out and enjoy the sunshine today because it will be a beautiful day, but you’ll have to put a coat on as you head out as we still are well below our average of 65, but have no fear it won’t be long before we are much closer to average. We can expect another cold start to our Saturday with lows dropping back into the lower and middle 20′s, but sunshine does comeback for our afternoon.