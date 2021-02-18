SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 17, 2021

February 18, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 17, 2021.

Bailey Elijah Andras, 20, Morgan City: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obscured or tinted windows.

Garrick Tyler Hitt, 22, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Deedric Dewayne Harrison 30, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Darrien Lamont Rogers, 26, Lake Charles: Escape; resisting an officer; domestic abuse.

Raneka Shanice Thomas, 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; domestic abuse.

Christopher Joseph Hebert, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jennifer Lane Peltier, 26, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

