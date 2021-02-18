Sulphur retirement complex under “fire watch” after pipe bursts

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Some residents in a Sulphur retirement complex say they are in dire straits after a busted water pipe flooded parts of their building.
The situation has the building under what city officials call “fire watch.”
Cleveland Nixon can’t live in his third-floor apartment, after water leaked from the ceiling flooding his apartment and leaving brown sludge and water in the hallway.
“It’s bad, I ain’t got nowhere to live as you can see, as I speak.”
He says he slept in a common area and has nowhere to go.
“I had to sleep on the floor all night and I still don’t have nowhere to go. It caved in from the water damage. I lost my whole apartment. It caved in from the water damage of the roof and the water sprinklers.”
The residents say they have no manager or maintenance man to help.
Tyrone Thomas has lived here ten years.
“Some people can’t even live in their apartments. Look at the roof. It’s patched up. This is intolerable. We need some assistance. Senior citizens shouldn’t have to deal with this.”
Sulphur officials say the busted pipe caused the sprinkler system to go out, so the building is on fire watch-- which means firefighters stand guard until it’s fixed.
Some residents have gone to stay with relatives but not all have that option.
Sulpur Mayor Mike Danahay says he would hope the private owners make arrangements for residents in such predicaments.
Residents referred us to someone they believe is a manager who had “no comment” when we called her.
So far, it’s unclear exactly who owns the facility.
