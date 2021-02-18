Officials in Beauregard Parish still monitoring icy roadways

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, all roadways have been deemed impassable in Beauregard Parish by DOTD.
“Just know that the roads are not safe. They’re not going to get any better for the next little while. So, if you have to be out, please use extreme caution,” said Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford.
Herford said he is concerned for residents safety and encourages everyone to stay home and off the roadways if possible. He warns that US 171 is particularly unsafe.
“We don’t even want the deputies driving around a whole bunch, unless we’re responding to a call.”
Herford said that his deputies have already had to help drivers get out of ditches due to these icy conditions. Though there have been no major injuries related to these incidents. Parish deputies will still be monitoring roadways and assisting those who need their help.
“And know that if you do get in the ditch, we’re coming to you, but I can’t guarantee that we’re going to be there in just minutes. It may take us longer to get there.”
The sheriff said that many of the parishes north of I-10 are expecting freezing temperatures to hit again over night.
“So, I’m just afraid that if the rain continues that we’re going to see the road conditions get worse.”
Herford said along with the weakening road conditions, the parish has experienced power outages and water pressure issues due to the cold weather. He advises residents to take part in conserving water.
