McNeese running back Elijah Mack dismissed from team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese football coach Frank Wilson announced the dismissal of senior running back Elijah Mack from the Cowboy program on Thursday due to Mack breaking “team policy rules.” Mack did not travel with the team to Tarleton State for the Cowboy’s season opener.
Mack was the team’s returning leading rusher with 558 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2019. He rushed for 100 or more yards twice with a high of 142 yards on 28 carries and two TDs against Southeastern.
Mack transferred into the McNeese program in June of 2019, following Sterlin Gilbert from USF.
