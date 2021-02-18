McNeese adds Willie Mack Garza to football coaching staff

Garza was a four-year (1988, 1990-92) starter at cornerback and safety at Texas under then-head coach David McWilliams. He was a Freshman All-American and the Southwest Conference Newcomer of the Year in 1988. The Longhorns went 10-2 and played in the Cotton Bowl in 1990. Garza is also a member of the Texas High School Hall of Fame after his stellar prep career at Refugio High School.