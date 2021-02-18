LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Closures continue on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here are live updates from authorities regarding the winter storm warning that is in effect.
- Allen Parish schools closed Friday, Feb. 19, due to electrical issues and broken water pipes. Schools will reopen Monday, Feb. 22.
- Beauregard Parish schools closed Friday, Feb. 19.
- Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School closed Friday, Feb. 19, due to low water pressure.
- Calcasieu Parish schools closed Friday, Feb. 19: “As with yesterday, due to pipe leaks, little or no water pressure, and heating issues across the parish, we are unable to open our buildings to students, faculty, and staff. We will not be able to fully identify and repair pipe leaks until water pressure returns across the district. The lack of water pressure also continues to prevent our boilers from fully functioning to heat our schools. Temporary roofing materials put in place following Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta will also have to be repaired due to new leaks caused by ice. We feel this is the best decision for the overall safety of everyone. We will keep our families informed over the weekend as to the status of school next week.”
- Charter schools in Lake Charles closed Friday, Feb. 19, due to continued issues with water supply and water pressure. Current plans are to reopen Monday, Feb. 22.
- Diocese of Lake Charles schools closed Friday, Feb. 19, due to plumbing and heating issues, for the safety of students and staff.
- Jeff Davis Parish schools closed Friday, Feb. 19.
- McNeese State University cancels all classes for Friday, Feb. 19.
- Vernon Parish schools closed Friday, Feb. 19: “We have been out assessing the roads and schools this morning. Many roads and bridges are still unsafe and impassable. Some are still closed and some areas are still without electricity. We are also assessing water damages, busted and frozen pipes and other problems in the buildings. Therefore, it is still not safe to open schools (Friday). All Vernon Parish schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 19. We will work to have buildings and facilities ready and plan to have a safe reopening on Monday, February 22. Thanks and stay safe!”
- All SOWELA Technical Community College locations will re-open on Friday, February 19. Students unable to attend on-campus classes or participate in virtual learning should communicate with faculty. Employees unable to report to campus for work should communicate with their supervisors.
- BECi is reporting 2,400 without power in Beauregard as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. There are also 1,600 BECi customers without power in Allen Parish, and 350 without power in Vernon.
- CLECO is reporting around 460 customers without power in Allen Parish as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Click HERE for water updates in Southwest Louisiana.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso is reminding drivers that when traffic lights are out, intersections are to be treated as four-way stops.
Allen Parish
LA 10 from US 165 to Allen/Evangeline Parish Line in Allen Parish is passable
Beauregard Parish
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that all state maintained roadways in Beauregard Parish are passable.
LA 394 is passable from US 171 to LA 113 in Beauregard Parish.
LA 26 from Beauregard/Allen Parish line to US 165 in Allen Parish deemed impassable due to winter weather.
There has been significant accumulation of ice on bridges, overpasses, and roadways making travel inadvisable.
Vernon Parish
Roads in Vernon Parish have also been deemed impassable due to winter weather conditions.
City of Lake Charles garbage collection has resumed. Tuesday routes will be picked up on Friday, February 19. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday, February 20. Every effort will be made to collect all of Friday’s normal pickups on Saturday, however, if crews are unable to complete the route, they will do a makeup pass on Monday, February 22.
Waste Management will resume trash and garbage collections for Calcasieu and Cameron parishes on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Wednesday collections will be for Wednesday routes, Thursday collections for Thursday routes and Friday collections for Friday routes. Monday and Tuesday routes will be recovered the following Monday and Tuesday. Waste Management will pick up all extra trash and garbage at that time.
Republic collection services for customers in Jeff Davis and Calcasieu parishes is as follows:
· Friday, Feb. 19 – Thursday customers will be serviced
· Saturday, Feb. 20 – Friday customers will be serviced
· Republic will attempt to provide service to customers missed on Monday and Tuesday as time and weather permits during this abridged timeframe. All customers are asked to leave their garbage containers at the curb to accommodate any further modifications to collection schedules as weather conditions continue to develop this week.
- Beauregard Parish courthouse closed Friday, Feb. 19.
- The Calcasieu Food for Seniors distribution scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, has been canceled.
- Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices will be closed Friday, Feb. 19. The transit system will be suspended.
- The Cheniere Energy Boys & Girls Club will be closed Friday, Feb. 19.
- City of Lake Charles offices will be closed Friday, Feb. 19. Transit operations are suspended.
- Lake Charles City Court will be closed Friday, Feb. 19.
- State of Louisiana offices in Vernon remain closes Friday, Feb. 19. The rest of the state offices in Southwest Louisiana are expected to reopen Friday.
- Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital for Women and Archer Institute are open for acute care and inpatient services on Friday, Feb. 19. Click HERE for specifics.
