Hometown Hero - Rhonda Sullivan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake woman, and former army nurse, who is continuing to serve her fellow military veterans in retirement is this week’s hometown hero.
During her time in the Army and Army Reserves, Rhonda Sullivan used her nursing experience to help others. She credits a Beach Boy’s song.
“I think the Beach Boy’s song ‘Help Me Rhonda.’ Every time I tell someone my name, they sing the song. I say, ‘Okay, I will.’ I just get a satisfaction of helping people and trying to make their life easier.
Sullivan was activated for operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. She spent seven months at the Fort Polk Hospital.
“A lot of orthopedic and general surgery. In fact, we caught up like five years of back log. We caught them up during Desert Storm in the six to seven months we were there.”
An active member of the American Legion, the USS Orleck Museum and the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission, Sullivan now is a volunteer driver for the DAV.
“We pick the veterans up at 5:30 in the morning at the police station, drive them to Alexandria for their appointments; then we wait and do paperwork. Then we bring them back.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.