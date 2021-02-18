High demand for plumbers following this week’s Winter Weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After hurricanes Laura and Delta, many around the lake area relied on roofers to fix damages to their homes.
But who do we rely on most during an unprecedented winter storm? The answer is plumbers, as residents throughout Louisiana have been dealing with burst pipes caused by the cold weather.
While the temperatures have not reached the teens since 2018, it is only natural that many residents don’t know how to avoid water damage in their homes from pipes bursting.
This week, plumbers around the lake area have been getting swamped with calls regarding burst pipes.
Unfortunately, such high demand means longer wait times for customers.
Les Gautreau, a plumber at Geaux Flow Plumbing Repairs, says he started receiving requests on Tue. Feb 16, and the calls kept coming in until around 6:30 p.m. that same day.
Gautreau says his schedule is full until at least Sat. Feb 20.
But if you’re wondering how long an average repair takes, he says it usually takes about an hour to an hour and a half, with the cost of repairs depending on the amount of damage and how accessible the pipe is.
“It does vary. It depends, I charge by the hour,” Gautreau said. “So it depends how long we are there and how much material that I actually have to use to get the pipe repaired and back on. So, you know, it just varies depending on each situation.”
And With such high demand for plumbers, Gautreau is asking people to be patient, assuring them that help will get to them.
