FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry mix north, sunshine will return to end our week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The last of the winter weather is moving through this morning, mainly for areas to the north closer to Vernon and Beauregard with the rest of us remaining dry but cold. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Vernon until noon this afternoon, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Beauregard and Allen until noon for black ice as well as some freezing drizzle.
Areas to the north this morning may encounter a brief wintry mix through mid-morning before moisture begins to move out and then we just see cloudy skies for the afternoon. The majority of the wintry weather has been confined to east Texas this morning, but the far eastern edge of the precipitation may slide through portion of Vernon and Beauregard through the morning. There could be some light accumulations with the sleet/snow/freezing rain mix that may fall. Temperatures are off to a milder start in comparison to what we’ve seen the last few mornings with areas along and south of I-10 in the middle to upper 30′s. For areas farther north it is a little colder with temperatures back into the lower 30′s with most areas at or just below the freezing mark. We all warm above freezing for the afternoon as highs look to climb back into the upper 30′s to near 40. A cold night ahead once again with temperatures back into the middle to upper 20′s so black ice will be an issue for any roadways that may not dry out through the afternoon.
Good news arrives as we head into Friday with the simple fact we won’t be tracking any winter weather for the first time this week as high pressure will be building in providing plenty of sunshine. Now temperatures won’t be all that warm as we only reach the lower to middle 40′s, but it will be the start of much warmer and nicer weather for the coming days. The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs back into the lower 50′s on Saturday with lower to middle 60′s on Sunday. The colder nights stick around through Saturday morning before we see more seasonal temperatures into next week with lows in the lower and middle 40′s. We will watch for a few showers into Sunday night and early Monday morning with the passage of a front, but it won’t amount to much overall.
Into next week the warming trend only continues as we start Monday of into the lower 60′s with a slight improvement into Tuesday before the bigger warm up moves in Wednesday with highs flirting with 70. We just have to get through today and then we can look to a much brighter forecast with sunshine and warmer weather on the way heading into next week. Stay warm and safe out there and have a great Thursday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
