FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry mix north, sunshine will return to end our week

Areas to the north this morning may encounter a brief wintry mix through mid-morning before moisture begins to move out and then we just see cloudy skies for the afternoon. The majority of the wintry weather has been confined to east Texas this morning, but the far eastern edge of the precipitation may slide through portion of Vernon and Beauregard through the morning. There could be some light accumulations with the sleet/snow/freezing rain mix that may fall. Temperatures are off to a milder start in comparison to what we’ve seen the last few mornings with areas along and south of I-10 in the middle to upper 30′s. For areas farther north it is a little colder with temperatures back into the lower 30′s with most areas at or just below the freezing mark. We all warm above freezing for the afternoon as highs look to climb back into the upper 30′s to near 40. A cold night ahead once again with temperatures back into the middle to upper 20′s so black ice will be an issue for any roadways that may not dry out through the afternoon.