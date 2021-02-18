FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple more hard freezes the next couple of nights before a big weekend thaw

We’ll continue to become gradually milder through Sunday with highs back into the 50s. A could of cool fronts on the way will bring back the chance of a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning but only slightly dropping temperatures back on Monday into the upper 50s. Another chance of rain will be back with our second front next week by Wednesday night into Thursday. In the meantime, a slow warming trend next week will send highs back into the 60s to near 70 by Tuesday and Wednesday with no freezes of wintry precipitation in the forecast next week.